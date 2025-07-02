Technology Minerals (LON:TM1) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Here’s Why

Technology Minerals Plc (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) shares traded down 13.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 365,782 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 36,425,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

Technology Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13.

Technology Minerals (LON:TM1 – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported GBX 0.05 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Technology Minerals Plc will post 0.0442708 earnings per share for the current year.

Technology Minerals Company Profile

Technology Minerals is developing the UK’s first listed, sustainable circular economy for battery metals, using cutting-edge technology to recycle, recover, and re-use battery technologies for a renewable energy future. The Company currently holds 48.35% of the issued share capital of Recyclus Group Ltd, the UK’s first industrial-scale recycler of both lithium-ion and lead acid batteries.

