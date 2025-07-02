Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $10,079,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,019,000. Matauro LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Matauro LLC now owns 281,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after buying an additional 21,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $75.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $86.61. The stock has a market cap of $429.46 million, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.90.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

