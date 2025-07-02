Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $219.00 and last traded at $218.10, with a volume of 103660 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $180.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.57.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBL

Jabil Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 18,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.66, for a total value of $3,494,728.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 203,459 shares in the company, valued at $38,994,951.94. This trade represents a 8.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.33, for a total value of $28,999,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 1,560,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,631,919.36. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,431 shares of company stock worth $56,239,809 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Jabil by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise raised its position in Jabil by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.