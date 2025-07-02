Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.93 and last traded at $39.91, with a volume of 8473109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNPR

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.