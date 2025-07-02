Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,030 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 9,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX stock opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 4.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 56,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,750. This represents a 14.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Phillips 66

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.