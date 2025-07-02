MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI) Trading Down 17.3% – Here’s What Happened

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) shares fell 17.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,101 ($15.13) and last traded at GBX 1,125 ($15.46). 187,933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 991% from the average session volume of 17,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,360 ($18.69).

MS INTERNATIONAL Stock Down 0.8%

The firm has a market cap of £197.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,159.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,031.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

MS INTERNATIONAL (LON:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 90 ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. MS INTERNATIONAL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 24.42%.

MS INTERNATIONAL Company Profile

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, construction, and servicing of a range of engineering products and structures in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States of America, Asia, South America, and internationally. It operates through Defence and Security, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

