Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $19.03, with a volume of 10549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. William Blair cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $965.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.72 and its 200-day moving average is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Magic Software Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $35,911,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,392,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 174,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. 24.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

