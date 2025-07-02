70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR) Trading 11.8% Higher – Here’s Why

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) shot up 11.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 43,399,926 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 49,074,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

70688 (COR.L) Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.02.

70688 (COR.L) (LON:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.10) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter.

70688 (COR.L) Company Profile

CORETX Holdings PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged providing cloud and managed information technology (IT) services. The Company offers a range of services including cloud and hosting, network and connectivity, collaboration, cyber security, managed services, and IT asset management.

