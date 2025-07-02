Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 23.1% – What’s Next?

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 23.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.14). 95,558 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 66,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13 ($0.18).

Autins Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £5.16 million, a PE ratio of -945.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.03.

Get Autins Group alerts:

Autins Group (LON:AUTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX (2.03) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autins Group had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 2.00%.

About Autins Group

Autins specialises in the design, manufacture and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions primarily in the automotive sector but with an increasing focus on other sectors, including flooring, office interiors, PPE, medical, building and wider industrial applications.

Autins is a highly innovative and technically driven organisation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Autins Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autins Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.