Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,733 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 39,020 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.30% of Allison Transmission worth $24,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total transaction of $359,078.88. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of ALSN opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.80 and a 1-year high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 46.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

