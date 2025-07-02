Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 7,665 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.66, for a total transaction of $1,561,053.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,053.90. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.16, for a total transaction of $1,557,221.40.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,530,777.15.

On Monday, June 23rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.68, for a total transaction of $1,476,892.20.

On Friday, June 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.44, for a total transaction of $1,475,052.60.

On Wednesday, June 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,712.60.

On Monday, June 16th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $1,538,212.20.

On Thursday, June 12th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total transaction of $1,529,550.75.

On Monday, June 9th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $1,649,737.95.

On Friday, June 6th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.09, for a total transaction of $1,717,483.32.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,948 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total transaction of $1,656,601.64.

Atlassian Stock Up 2.3%

TEAM stock opened at $207.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.59. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $135.29 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TEAM. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $330.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.19.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,542,000 after buying an additional 24,891 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlassian by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $10,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

