Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) & PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Head-To-Head Survey

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Free Report) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Red River Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Red River Bancshares pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Red River Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Red River Bancshares and PCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red River Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 PCB Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Red River Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $62.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.95%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Red River Bancshares.

This table compares Red River Bancshares and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red River Bancshares 22.64% 11.34% 1.17% PCB Bancorp 14.81% 9.54% 0.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Red River Bancshares and PCB Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red River Bancshares $157.67 million 2.62 $34.24 million $5.32 11.45 PCB Bancorp $191.91 million 1.61 $25.81 million $1.94 11.12

Red River Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red River Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Red River Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Red River Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Red River Bancshares beats PCB Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Red River Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. The company provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. It offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; tax-exempt loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit. In addition, the company provides treasury management, private banking, and brokerage; investment advisory, financial planning, and a suite of retirement plans; debit and credit cards, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and wire transfer services; online banking services, including access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment, and electronic delivery of customer statements; and banking services in person, through ATMs, drive-through facilities, night deposits, telephone, mail, mobile banking, and remote deposits. Red River Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Louisiana.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.