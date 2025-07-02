Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

CZR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Capital One Financial upgraded Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CZR opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $21.40 and a 52-week high of $45.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.16.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caesars Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,498,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,876,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 803,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,364,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

