O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Receives $94.30 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $93.33 to $96.33 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $95.00 to $103.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $96.67 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $102.33 to $105.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $97.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 167.25%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Ramon Parises Odems sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $2,720,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,767.20. This represents a 99.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Najera Jose A. Montellano sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $25,686.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,285 shares of company stock worth $3,022,386. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,227,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $597,602,000 after acquiring an additional 503,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

