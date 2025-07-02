CyberAgent (CYAGF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 public companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CyberAgent to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

CyberAgent has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s peers have a beta of 2.60, suggesting that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CyberAgent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CyberAgent 0 1 0 0 2.00 CyberAgent Competitors 563 2433 5630 221 2.62

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 15.51%. Given CyberAgent’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CyberAgent has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares CyberAgent and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CyberAgent $5.35 billion $108.86 million 31.08 CyberAgent Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 12.95

CyberAgent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares CyberAgent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CyberAgent 2.71% 10.71% 5.26% CyberAgent Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CyberAgent peers beat CyberAgent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About CyberAgent

CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

