CyberAgent (CYAGF) & Its Peers Financial Comparison

CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) is one of 71 public companies in the "INTERNET SERVICES" industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare CyberAgent to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.
Risk & Volatility
CyberAgent has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CyberAgent’s peers have a beta of 2.60, suggesting that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings for CyberAgent and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CyberAgent
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|CyberAgent Competitors
|563
|2433
|5630
|221
|2.62
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares CyberAgent and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CyberAgent
|$5.35 billion
|$108.86 million
|31.08
|CyberAgent Competitors
|$17.62 billion
|$4.48 billion
|12.95
CyberAgent’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CyberAgent. CyberAgent is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares CyberAgent and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CyberAgent
|2.71%
|10.71%
|5.26%
|CyberAgent Competitors
|-16.13%
|-15.99%
|0.94%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
42.4% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
CyberAgent peers beat CyberAgent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.
About CyberAgent
CyberAgent, Inc. engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting. It also offers internet advertising agency and ad technology services; and smartphone games. In addition, the company operates a programming school for kids and provides application and reward points exchange platform services; artificial intelligence services; and digital transformation services. CyberAgent, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
