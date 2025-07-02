Contrasting Torrid (CURV) & Its Rivals

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Torrid to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Torrid and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Torrid 2 2 2 0 2.00 Torrid Competitors 871 4915 5300 112 2.42

Torrid currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 70.86%. As a group, “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies have a potential upside of 22.46%. Given Torrid’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Torrid is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Torrid has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Torrid’s competitors have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Torrid and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Torrid $1.10 billion $16.32 million 27.80 Torrid Competitors $5.94 billion $362.55 million 56.03

Torrid’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Torrid. Torrid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Torrid and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Torrid 0.92% -5.31% 2.08% Torrid Competitors -6.38% 2.18% 1.42%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.8% of Torrid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Torrid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.1% of shares of all “RETAIL – APP/SHOE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Torrid competitors beat Torrid on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc. operates in women’s plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products. The company sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce platform and its physical stores. Torrid Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in City Of Industry, California.

