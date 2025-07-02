D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $151.15.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

NYSE DHI opened at $133.88 on Friday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $110.44 and a 12 month high of $199.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.66 and a 200-day moving average of $129.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. This represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 319,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in D.R. Horton by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

