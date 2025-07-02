Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $72.43

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,271,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,408,000 after acquiring an additional 179,955 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,062,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,750,000 after acquiring an additional 384,094 shares in the last quarter. Linonia Partnership LP lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Linonia Partnership LP now owns 4,824,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,494,000 after purchasing an additional 729,200 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 4,238,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

