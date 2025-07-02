Brokerages Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $72.43

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.43.
Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $45.04 and a twelve month high of $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.48.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.
