Head to Head Analysis: Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Total Brain (OTCMKTS:BRRZY)

Volatility & Risk

Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total Brain has a beta of 5.18, meaning that its share price is 418% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Total Brain”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Organic Dutchman $24.13 million 0.00 -$33.62 million ($0.41) N/A Total Brain $2.60 million 20.43 -$5.14 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Total Brain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Green Organic Dutchman.

0.4% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Organic Dutchman and Total Brain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Organic Dutchman -83.86% -22.02% -14.58% Total Brain N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Total Brain beats Green Organic Dutchman on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the production, cultivation, processing, and distribution of cannabis and related products. Its products include cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Total Brain

Total Brain Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells brain health products in the United States. It offers Total Brain, a neuroscience-based mental health and brain performance app. Total Brain Limited has a partnership with the Center for Adolescent Research and Education to address growing youth mental health crisis. The company was formerly known as Brain Resource Limited and changed its name to Total Brain Limited in December 2018. Total Brain Limited was founded in 2000 and is based in Surry Hills, Australia.

