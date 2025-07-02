Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,169 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.3% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heirloom Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,923,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 18.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Surience Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $2,394,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,046 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 50.1% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 73,403 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $42,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,509 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $705.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of META opened at $719.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $647.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 38.69%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 8.19%.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 22,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.85, for a total value of $14,296,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,393.55. The trade was a 94.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total value of $9,670,686.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,095 shares of company stock valued at $93,076,345 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

