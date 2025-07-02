Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,702,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,130 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Coterra Energy worth $49,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Coterra Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,649 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,624,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

