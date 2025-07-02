Decker Retirement Planning Inc. Cuts Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Decker Retirement Planning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 170,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 76,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,616,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Brueske Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $459,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,709,694 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,001,044,000 after buying an additional 1,229,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,675,174 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,908,382,000 after acquiring an additional 110,040 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.89, for a total value of $365,837.91. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,145 shares in the company, valued at $19,839,129.05. This represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.47, for a total value of $10,075,372.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 29,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,875,385.09. The trade was a 31.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,095 shares of company stock worth $93,076,345. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $719.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $747.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $647.96 and a 200 day moving average of $627.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $42.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on META shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $803.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $665.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $812.00 target price (up from $683.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.52.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

