Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $410,676.80 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $410,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 390,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $44.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Pinterest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.52.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

