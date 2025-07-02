Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $410,676.80 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $410,676.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 390,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,923,406.40. The trade was a 2.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Pinterest Stock Performance
PINS opened at $35.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $44.06.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $854.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.49 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 50.41% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on PINS. Wolfe Research raised Pinterest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pinterest from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.52.
View Our Latest Report on Pinterest
About Pinterest
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
