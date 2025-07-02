ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.1% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prakash Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 184,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $147,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 42.7% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, Director Deborah Black sold 598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.23, for a total transaction of $562,257.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,418.44. This trade represents a 58.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total value of $2,074,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $1,011.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $995.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $964.39. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.66 and a 52 week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 137.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.94.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,060.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,065.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.