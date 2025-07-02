Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 6,304.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,526,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,045,000 after buying an additional 11,346,069 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $243,901,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,073 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $203,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $199,722,000. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Yum China Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:YUMC opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. Yum China has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.28.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

