Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 1,142.1% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Raymond James Financial

In related news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of Raymond James Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total value of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 78,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Financial Stock Up 0.8%

Raymond James Financial stock opened at $154.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.24 and a twelve month high of $174.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.63.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.99%. Raymond James Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Raymond James Financial’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RJF

Raymond James Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.