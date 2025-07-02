Sovran Advisors LLC Takes $225,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.7% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Little House Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $529.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $427.14 and a twelve month high of $545.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $509.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.75.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.