KBC Group NV Sells 2,680 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $238.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.36 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

