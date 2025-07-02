Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV) Stock Position Increased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $465,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 276,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 141,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF alerts:

Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of FDV stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23. Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.64.

About Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF

The Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (FDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund seeks income and long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of high dividend-paying US stocks with the potential for dividend growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes U.S. Strategic Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.