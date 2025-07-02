KBC Group NV Sells 6,455 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Straightline Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $495,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,477,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Haven Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $313.00) on shares of Marriott International in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Marriott International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $283.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.90.

Marriott International Stock Up 1.8%

MAR stock opened at $278.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $307.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.75% and a negative return on equity of 100.64%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.90, for a total value of $3,166,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,741,281.30. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total value of $270,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,832.04. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $4,107,710 over the last ninety days. 10.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

