KBC Group NV Buys 42,879 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,879 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $9,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,083,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,320,000 after buying an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.7% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. MFG Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. MFG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 70,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 95,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 95,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 21,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of KEY opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

