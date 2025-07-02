2,713 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Bought by Sovran Advisors LLC

Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ONEOK from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

OKE stock opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.48 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.93.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 12.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

