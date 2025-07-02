Sovran Advisors LLC Buys 1,240 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5,780.9% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 557,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after purchasing an additional 547,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,904,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after buying an additional 134,889 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 214,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,036,000 after buying an additional 94,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 597,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after buying an additional 89,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $60.35 and a one year high of $74.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.01.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

