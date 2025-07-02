KBC Group NV Sells 7,887 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,887 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Praxis Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $164.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $103,819.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,460 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

