Sovran Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,414 Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB)

Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (BATS:UFEB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Sovran Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFEB. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $282,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS UFEB opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.33. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a fifty-two week low of $30.73 and a fifty-two week high of $34.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – February (UFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.