Sovran Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $444.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $421.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.79. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $366.32 and a 12-month high of $451.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

