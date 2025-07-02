Sovran Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,565 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,565 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz SE purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3,657.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $112.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.70. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $129.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHOP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Shopify from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Shopify from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.66.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

