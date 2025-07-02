Essex Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,795,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 270,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $91.59 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $71.69 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

