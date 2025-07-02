Robert (Matt) Barrie Purchases 80,846 Shares of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN) Stock

Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 80,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of A$16,977.66 ($11,169.51).

Robert (Matt) Barrie also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Freelancer alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 622,526 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$124,505.20 ($81,911.32).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 461,363 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$92,272.60 ($60,705.66).

On Friday, May 30th, Robert (Matt) Barrie acquired 25,641 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, with a total value of A$5,000.00 ($3,289.47).

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Robert (Matt) Barrie bought 10,781 shares of Freelancer stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.19 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,048.39 ($1,347.63).

On Tuesday, April 1st, Robert (Matt) Barrie purchased 125,733 shares of Freelancer stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.18 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$22,631.94 ($14,889.43).

Freelancer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $74.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About Freelancer

Freelancer Limited operates a freelancing and crowdsourcing marketplace in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Online Marketplace and Online Payment Services. Its marketplace allows employers to hire freelancers in the field of software development, writing, data entry and design, engineering, sciences, sales and marketing, and accounting and legal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freelancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freelancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.