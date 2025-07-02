Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,049,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11,555.0% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 273,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,881,000 after acquiring an additional 271,196 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,251,000. Intellus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,583,000. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,190,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $139.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.62. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $100.39 and a 1 year high of $141.69.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

