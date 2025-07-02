Michael Ryan Purchases 32,500 Shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ryan bought 32,500 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$80,600.00 ($53,026.32).
PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.
About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund
