Michael Ryan Purchases 32,500 Shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF – Get Free Report) insider Michael Ryan bought 32,500 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.48 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of A$80,600.00 ($53,026.32).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 7.69.

Get PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

About PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Read More

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.