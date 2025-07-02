Andrew Gengos Buys 10,000 Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Gengos purchased 10,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,250. The trade was a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Andrew Gengos bought 5,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $19,750.00.

On Friday, June 13th, Andrew Gengos purchased 10,000 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $37,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TERN opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.11. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $11.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.80.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.03. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TERN. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

