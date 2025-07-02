Corey Christopher Ruttan Sells 9,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director Corey Christopher Ruttan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$59,130.00.

Corey Christopher Ruttan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 26th, Corey Christopher Ruttan sold 2,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$13,140.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Corey Christopher Ruttan sold 400 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total value of C$2,800.00.

Alvopetro Energy Stock Performance

CVE ALV opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$158.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$4.24 and a twelve month high of C$7.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.29.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Alvopetro Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.68%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

