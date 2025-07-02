10,608 Shares in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Purchased by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,662,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,326,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,534,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,134,000 after buying an additional 121,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BXMT opened at $19.57 on Wednesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.55 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -408.70%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.90 per share, with a total value of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 182,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,679.40. This trade represents a 5.78% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $177,028 in the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BXMT

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.