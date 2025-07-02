Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR) Insider Daniel Raihani Acquires 2,000,000 Shares

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited (ASX:VSR – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Raihani purchased 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,000.00 ($17,105.26).

Daniel Raihani also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voltaic Strategic Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 6th, Daniel Raihani acquired 300,000 shares of Voltaic Strategic Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$3,900.00 ($2,565.79).

Voltaic Strategic Resources Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 million, a PE ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 0.43.

Voltaic Strategic Resources Company Profile

Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited explores for minerals in Australia. It primarily explores for lithium, rare-earth elements, nickel, copper, cobalt, and gold. The company was formerly known as Eon NRG Limited and changed its name to Voltaic Strategic Resources Limited. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voltaic Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voltaic Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.