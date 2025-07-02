Sime Armoyan Purchases 6,000 Shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$34,464.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morguard Real Estate Inv. alerts:

On Thursday, June 26th, Sime Armoyan bought 1,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,750.00.

On Friday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan purchased 5,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Up 0.3%

MRT.UN opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.62. The company has a market cap of C$370.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.40. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1 year low of C$5.30 and a 1 year high of C$6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Read Our Latest Report on Morguard Real Estate Inv.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard Real Estate Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.