Insider Buying: Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Purchases 8,000 Shares of Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Free Report) insider Bethwyn Todd acquired 8,000 shares of Elders stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$6.26 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,080.00 ($32,947.37).

Elders Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Elders Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Elders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It supplies rural farm inputs, such as seeds, fertilizers, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Ag, Horse, and Pet brand names to independently owned member stores.

