Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 2,282 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of EMCOR Group worth $37,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Robin A. Walker-Lee sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.83, for a total value of $390,950.01. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,928,616.02. This represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.03, for a total value of $3,052,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 208,989 shares in the company, valued at $91,125,473.67. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.6%

EMCOR Group stock opened at $531.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $440.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.24. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.49 and a twelve month high of $545.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EME. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $518.00.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

