Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Has $41.90 Million Stock Position in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. reduced its stake in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,404,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,593 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $41,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 576,788 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,215,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cognex by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Cognex Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.19. Cognex Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $53.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

