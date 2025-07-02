Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Acquires 31,906 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 251,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,906 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Carvana were worth $52,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter worth about $179,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carvana by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,425,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,463,000 after buying an additional 610,234 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,020,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carvana from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.18.

Carvana Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of CVNA opened at $338.82 on Wednesday. Carvana Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $351.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.59.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 44.86% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $7,545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 123,803 shares in the company, valued at $18,681,872.70. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 70,166 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.43, for a total value of $19,746,817.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 201,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,591,914.41. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,287,111 shares of company stock valued at $403,672,899 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

